KwaZulu-Natal pins recovery hopes on tourism after devastating floods
10 May 2022 - 18:37
Tourism bosses in the port city of Durban are going to great lengths to try to claw back on the direct R30m tourism loss experienced as a result of the devastating flooding over the Easter weekend.
The floods wreaked havoc in the province, claiming more than 400 lives and causing damage amounting to more than R17bn...
