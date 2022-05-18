EDITORIAL: SA must not allow the weather service to become the next Eskom
The SA Weather Service is forced to use infrastructure spend to keep its balloons in the air
The government must take care to provide the resources necessary to prevent the SA Weather Service (SAWS) from going the same route as other state agencies, such as Stats SA, and state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Denel and Land Bank.
Rolling budget cuts at Stats SA since at least 2017, which have taken hundreds of millions of rand out of the agency’s budget, forced it to cancel important projects such as the National Poverty Survey and the Income and Expenditure Survey. Both play an integral part in understanding some of SA’s most pressing issues, such as inequality. For other surveys, sample sizes have had to be cut to remain within budget...
