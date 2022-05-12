National Ramaphosa to meet KZN business leaders on Sunday Among other things, businesses are unhappy about the decision taken by insurance companies to cap flood damage cover B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is heading to KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to meet key captains of business and industry who are concerned about the infrastructure damage in the region due to flooding and its impact on the economy.

The urgent meeting was requested by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry to help the president understand the challenges that the business community faces after the floods that killed more than 445 people in April. Forty-five people are still unaccounted for...