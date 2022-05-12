National It’s not just the ANC to blame for Eskom crisis, Mabuza says Former executives at the beleaguered state-owned utility also failed in their roles, deputy president tells MPs B L Premium

The ANC government isn’t solely to blame for the energy crisis crippling the country, according to Deputy President David Mabuza who on Thursday said Eskom directors and managers had also failed to deliver.

The state-owned utility, which supplies virtually all of SA’s power, is hamstrung by debt of about R392bn, with maintenance issues at its ageing power plants leading to regular bouts of load-shedding that threaten to bring the economy to a standstill...