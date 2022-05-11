×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The fable of the ANC and its love of red tape

Nersa is taking over from the department of mineral resources and energy in stymying new electricity investment

11 May 2022 - 17:23
Picture: SUPPLIED
There is an old Greek fable about a dog lying in a manger that did not eat the hay, but would not let the horses eat it either. This fable comes to mind when reading how Rudi Dicks, the head of project management in the presidency, expounds on the red tape and delays in regulatory approvals blocking new private-sector power projects.

The National Energy Regulator of SA is taking over from the department of mineral resources and energy in stymying new electricity  investment. This is sadly par for the course with the ANC, going  back to the latter years of the last century. ANC ministers then stood in the way of the  private sector developing electricity generation.

For good measure they even blocked Eskom itself, then represented by experienced engineers who built the famous “six-pack” large power stations.

A similar lament arises from the mining industry. Red tape is blocking new investment. It takes 10 times longer to get a mining licence in SA than in Botswana. Shame on you, ANC. You cannot  perform but, like the proverbial dog, block those who can.

Willem Cronje
 Cape Town

