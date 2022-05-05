National Amazon office developers denied leave to appeal against construction halt Continued delay is a massive blow to all the people of Cape Town, Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust says B L Premium

The developers of a R4.5bn office park, the City of Cape Town, a group of First Nations People and the Western Cape government have lost the right to appeal against an urgent interdict stopping construction, which was to include low-cost housing and a public park.

This means the ban remains in place and the 750 workers on site remain unable to work pending a review of the project. That could mean an entirely new legal process. ..