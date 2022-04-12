National Interdict ‘wrong to overlook overall value of R4.5bn Amazon project’ Rights of the First Nations people ‘not more important’ than job-creating Amazon office development B L Premium

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath was incorrect when she ruled the rights of First Nations people outweighed the economic and infrastructure benefits of the Amazon office development, the Western Cape government argues as it lodges a court application to overturn her ruling that blocked the R4.5bn construction.

Property developer the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust is turning a privately owned golf course in Observatory, Cape Town, into an office park with tech giant Amazon as an anchor tenant. It seeks to create 6km of public cycling trails and an indigenous garden, river rehabilitation and subsidised affordable housing...