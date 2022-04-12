Interdict ‘wrong to overlook overall value of R4.5bn Amazon project’
Rights of the First Nations people ‘not more important’ than job-creating Amazon office development
12 April 2022 - 05:10
Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath was incorrect when she ruled the rights of First Nations people outweighed the economic and infrastructure benefits of the Amazon office development, the Western Cape government argues as it lodges a court application to overturn her ruling that blocked the R4.5bn construction.
Property developer the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust is turning a privately owned golf course in Observatory, Cape Town, into an office park with tech giant Amazon as an anchor tenant. It seeks to create 6km of public cycling trails and an indigenous garden, river rehabilitation and subsidised affordable housing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now