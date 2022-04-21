Amazon HQ land is no playground for the wealthy
Once zoned for community facilities, the stretch of land on a floodplain between two Cape Town rivers has been the subject of a court dispute between developers hoping to build a series of tower blocks and groups opposed to the plan. A former neighbour recalls the place as one of an ancient battle and some strange encounters
My first encounter with the River Club was bizarre: a cricket match interrupted by an ambulance and a police van. A body had been found in the adjacent river.
In 1983 the old Liesbeek Park Recreation Club, now the subject of litigation, was run by the SA Railways & Harbours as a country club refuge for government workers who couldn’t afford smart alternatives such as Kelvin Grove or Western Province Cricket...
