Winde reshuffles Western Cape cabinet
Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier has been appointed education MEC
22 April 2022 - 15:13
Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier has been appointed education MEC with effect from May 15 following the announcement by Debbie Schäfer that she will be leaving provincial government.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Friday that MPL and DA chief whip Mireille Wenger will take over the finance and economic opportunities portfolio. ..
