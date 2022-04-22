National Winde reshuffles Western Cape cabinet Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier has been appointed education MEC B L Premium

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier has been appointed education MEC with effect from May 15 following the announcement by Debbie Schäfer that she will be leaving provincial government.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Friday that MPL and DA chief whip Mireille Wenger will take over the finance and economic opportunities portfolio. ..