WATCH: DA wants Eskom to be declared a state of disaster
Business Day TV talks to DA shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia
19 April 2022 - 21:34
The DA says Eskom must be declared a state of disaster for failing to prevent rolling blackouts. Business Day TV caught up with DA shadow minister of public enterprises, Ghaleb Cachalia, for more detail.
