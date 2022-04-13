National City of Tshwane undermining collective bargaining, says Samwu Union vows to ensure Tshwane implements wage deal, but city official says they did not budget for R460m to pay for salary increase B L Premium

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union, the largest local government union, has accused the City of Tshwane of undermining collective bargaining after the capital city’s administration applied to be exempted from implementing a multiterm wage deal reached in 2021.

Samwu, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga), a body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, agreed on a 3.5% pay hike deal at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council in September...