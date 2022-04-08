National TREASURY Godongwana tells Business Day there’s no crisis in Treasury skills as Mogajane steps down Director-general is a 23-year veteran of the department B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana moved swiftly to quell worries about the loss of key staff at the Treasury after its announcement that experienced technocrat Dondo Mogajane will step down as director-general in June when his contract expires.

Mogajane, a 23-year veteran of the department, is the latest senior staff member to leave the Treasury, which lost head of assets and liability management Tshepiso Moahloli in 2021. The Treasury told parliament in February that it had advertised nearly 70 strategic posts...