Treasury gazettes draft procurement regulations
Once adopted the draft regulations will replace those declared unlawful by the Constitutional Court
11 March 2022 - 19:34
Treasury has gazetted draft preferential procurement regulations under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act for public comment in order to address the declaration of invalidity by the Constitutional Court of the 2017 regulations.
New regulations are necessary so that organs of state can implement their own preferential procurement policies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now