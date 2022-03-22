Compensation Fund head defends plan to axe third-party administrators
22 March 2022 - 18:31
Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata has defended the controversial notice gazetted in October 2021 that will effectively exclude third-party administrators from payment of claims, saying this is required by the fund’s new account-verification system.
The fund, which is financed by a levy on employers, pays medical service providers such as doctors and hospitals who treat workers who are injured or made ill at work, as well as employers themselves...
