National Compensation Fund head defends plan to axe third-party administrators B L Premium

Compensation Fund commissioner Vuyo Mafata has defended the controversial notice gazetted in October 2021 that will effectively exclude third-party administrators from payment of claims, saying this is required by the fund’s new account-verification system.

The fund, which is financed by a levy on employers, pays medical service providers such as doctors and hospitals who treat workers who are injured or made ill at work, as well as employers themselves...