Education department a key beneficiary of the tax windfall
Government sets aside R57.1bn for schooling and tertiary education and, of this, R32.6bn is earmarked for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme
23 February 2022 - 15:41
The education sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the additional R180bn that became available after Treasury recorded higher than anticipated tax revenue, with an extra R57.1bn set aside for schooling and tertiary education over the medium term.
Of this, R32.6bn is earmarked for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which provides bursaries to students from poor households who attend university or technical and vocational education training colleges, and R24.6bn is set aside for provincial education departments to tackle shortfalls in their compensation budgets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now