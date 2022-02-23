National / Education Education department a key beneficiary of the tax windfall Government sets aside R57.1bn for schooling and tertiary education and, of this, R32.6bn is earmarked for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme B L Premium

The education sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the additional R180bn that became available after Treasury recorded higher than anticipated tax revenue, with an extra R57.1bn set aside for schooling and tertiary education over the medium term.

Of this, R32.6bn is earmarked for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which provides bursaries to students from poor households who attend university or technical and vocational education training colleges, and R24.6bn is set aside for provincial education departments to tackle shortfalls in their compensation budgets...