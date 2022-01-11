National Taxi industry finally accepts Covid-19 relief funds Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says R1.135bn will be shared by about 137,000 minibus, 25,000 meter taxis, and 63,000 e-hailing operators, with each one getting about R5,000 in relief funding B L Premium

In what the government has described as the first step towards formalising the multibillion-rand taxi industry, sector bosses on Tuesday finally accepted the R1.135bn Covid-19 relief fund. That followed months of intense wrangling, name-calling and protests over the amount and the stringent conditions attached to it since it was unveiled in 2021.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the money would be shared by about 137,000 minibus, 25,000 meter taxis, and 63,000 e-hailing operators, with each operator taking home about R5,000 in relief funding...