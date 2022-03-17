JONNY STEINBERG: Will fate propel Zelensky to greatness as it did Mandela?
17 March 2022 - 14:15
Will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky still be alive three months from now? That we do not know accounts for much of his authority and allure.
He remains resident in a city his enemy is almost certain to eventually capture. When it does, he is likely to be killed. He has refused the passage to exile he has been offered...
