Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest in 4 months as JSE tracks firmer peers Fed and Bank of England hiked rates as expected, but conflicting messages on the war in Ukraine keep investors on edge

The JSE gained for a second straight session on Thursday while the rand maintained its recent strength against the dollar, holding below R15 after the Fed and Bank of England (BoE) raised their benchmark interest rates.

The central banks’ moves were widely anticipated, which prvided the markets with some comfort, as did China’s promise of support for financial markets and reports that there have been positive talks between Russia and Ukraine. Still, there’s little sign of a ceasefire as Russia’s invasion of its southwestern neighbour heads into its fourth week...