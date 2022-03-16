SAP ordered to repay more than R400m after Special Tribunal sets aside contracts

Multinational software company SAP has been ordered to repay the department of water & sanitation (DWS) more than R400m.

This follows two software licence and support agreement contracts concluded between the department and SAP, to the value of more than R1bn, being declared constitutionally invalid and set aside by the Special Tribunal.

“The Special Tribunal order follows an intensive investigation which revealed that the department irregularly concluded software licence and support agreements between 2015 and 2016 with SAP,” read a joint statement issued by the DWS and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday.

“The SIU confronted DWS and SAP with evidence of wrongdoing and by agreement, the SIU together with DWS and SAP, declared the contracts invalid and unlawful. The agreement was made the order of the Special Tribunal.”

On March 14 the Special Tribunal ordered that SAP repay DWS R413m of the more than R1bn software licence contracts.