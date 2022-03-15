Companies / Financial Services Investec targets IT professionals with new Programmable Banking offering Programmable Banking will allow tech savvy business and private clients to customise their banking interfaces using simple code B L Premium

Investec has launched a new personalised offering called Programmable Banking, which will give targeted business and private clients the ability to customise their banking services .

The new offering is targeted specifically at tech-savvy business owners and IT professionals such as software developers, programmers as well as full-stack and UX engineers to enable them to craft their own banking experience by building bespoke notifications or payment limits for a fully customised digital experience. Programmable Banking clients will be able to use Investec’s application programming interface (API) to access banking data and then define rules using simple code to approve or decline specific transactions for any Investec Visa Card linked to their account...