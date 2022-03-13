Companies / Property Real estate trends Returning to the office: how SA companies are embracing the new way of working Most firms have used the pandemic to reimagine how they work and shifted focus to what adds value to the business and employee wellbeing B L Premium

Almost two years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and forced remote working, SA companies are returning to the office and are more mindful of employee priorities, expectations and the need for flexibility.

The pandemic forced many companies to embrace the hybrid working model of office and remote working...