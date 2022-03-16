National Denunciation will not solve Russia-Ukraine war, David Mabuza says The deputy president says SA’s close ties with Russia do not mean the ANC government is blind to the conflict, but that it will take sides B L Premium

Deputy President David Mabuza says “no amount of condemnation” will solve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as the government comes under mounting criticism for its controversial stance on the invasion.

During a question-and-answer session in parliament on Wednesday, Mabuza — who has visited Russia on several occasions seeking treatment after allegedly being poisoned — said SA’s close ties with Russia did not mean the ANC government was “blind” to the conflict, but it would not be taking sides...