World / Asia

Japan to revoke Russia’s most-favoured trade status over Ukraine

Prime minister will tighten sanctions against Moscow elites to punish Putin for ‘historic atrocity’ of invasion

16 March 2022 - 16:28 Kantaro Komiya and Leika Kihara
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TORU HANAI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TORU HANAI

Japan will revoke Russia’s most-favoured country trade status as one of its  sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Tokyo will also ramp up sanctions by expanding the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites and banning imports of certain products from the country, said Kishida.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a historic atrocity,” Kishida told reporters. “We’re taking necessary steps including sanctions to apply further pressure on Russia.”

These moves are in line with an announcement on Friday by the US and its allies that they are escalating economic pressure on Russia in a fourth set of sanctions against that country.

Kishida said Japan will co-ordinate with other Group of Seven nations to stop Russia tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other global lenders. He did not say on which goods tariffs will be raised with revocation of Russia’s most-favoured status.

But the Mainichi newspaper reports the move will lead to higher tariffs for  seafood products such as sea urchins and crab imported from Russia.

In 2021, Russia accounted for 81% of sea urchins and 47.6% of crab imported by Japan, according to official data.

Japan has already slapped sanctions on Russia-bound exports of chips and hi-tech equipment as well as on dozens of Russian and Belarusian officials, business executives and banks by freezing their assets.

Reuters 

Peace talks sound more realistic, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president stresses that more time is needed ‘for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine’
World
9 hours ago

RWE warns of huge consequences of breaking energy contracts with Russia

German energy giant will keep contracts already in place but avoid new business with Russian companies over Ukraine invasion
News
23 hours ago

India steps in to fill the gap in global wheat supplies

Country is implementing measures to increase exports of the staple as the Russia-Ukraine war is set to result in shortages
World
4 hours ago

Kyiv apartment block shelled while talks continue

Apartment block shelled in the capital, but both Russia and Ukraine reported rare progress on talks at the weekend
World
2 days ago

Europe tightens up on ‘golden passports’

Ukraine war turns the tide of lucrative investment migration industry
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US tells allies China signalled willingness to ...
World / Europe
2.
Zelensky hints at compromise with Russia on Nato ...
World / Europe
3.
Peace talks sound more realistic, says Volodymyr ...
World / Europe
4.
Australia and Netherlands gun for Russia over ...
World
5.
Civilian convoy leaves Ukraine’s besieged city of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Expansion of Ukraine war will undermine SA’s economy

Opinion / Columnists

This is how a long Russia-Ukraine war will affect the US

News

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Algorithms at the trigger, social media deployed: the war ...

Opinion / Columnists

MATTHEW YGLESIAS: What we gain and lose as international trade declines

Opinion

Progress has been ‘slower than expected’ in Ukraine, Russian military official ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.