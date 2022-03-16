Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why Ramaphosa’s Russian ‘mediation’ mission will fail By not facing up to the truth about Putin, the ANC is coddling a dictator — just as it did with Mugabe B L Premium

When a young Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC comrades faced Roelf Meyer and his National Party colleagues in the early 1990s to negotiate a democratic settlement for SA, it was not a meeting of equals. It was a meeting of those who were right and those who were wrong.

The Nats, in power for nearly half a century, had ruthlessly implemented the racist apartheid system which was condemned across the globe as a crime against humanity. The ANC, in exile for decades, had fought for a nonracial, democratic, nonsexist, unitary state...