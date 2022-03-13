BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The Reserve Bank is not a plaything for political expediency
Politicians will choose whichever monetary policy will get them re-elected, but independent central banks must stick to their mandates
13 March 2022 - 17:10
We’re about to see how destructive inflation can be, particularly in this environment, where it is being accelerated largely by external factors while domestically there’s not enough growth to boost demand in the economy.
The fuel price shot up by R1.50/l this month and another record hike is expected in April. Interest rates have been raised by 25 basis points for two consecutive meetings of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee and are expected to keep rising this year. Furthermore, from April legal consumers of Eskom’s electricity have to pay 9.6% more every month...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now