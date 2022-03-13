Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: The Reserve Bank is not a plaything for political expediency Politicians will choose whichever monetary policy will get them re-elected, but independent central banks must stick to their mandates B L Premium

We’re about to see how destructive inflation can be, particularly in this environment, where it is being accelerated largely by external factors while domestically there’s not enough growth to boost demand in the economy.

The fuel price shot up by R1.50/l this month and another record hike is expected in April. Interest rates have been raised by 25 basis points for two consecutive meetings of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee and are expected to keep rising this year. Furthermore, from April legal consumers of Eskom’s electricity have to pay 9.6% more every month...