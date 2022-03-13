War in Ukraine revives food vs fuel debate for vegetable oils
Rising demand for vegetable oils in the energy sector has put pressure on the price of these oils for global food supply
13 March 2022 - 16:19
Export disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have highlighted how the rising demand for vegetable oils in the energy sector has been putting pressure on the price and availability of these oils for global food supply.
At the start of this year, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global vegetable oil prices climbed to record highs as world supplies suffered from the effects of drought on soya bean crops in South America, and flooding in Malaysia — the world’s second- largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia...
