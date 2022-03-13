Agriculture helped boost GDP growth, but tougher times lie ahead
Russian invasion of Ukraine and load-shedding threaten economy
13 March 2022 - 08:16
Agricultural production is expected to taper off this year after two years of solid growth and significant contributions to GDP.
StatsSA released GDP data this week showing that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector grew 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 8.3% year on year, after 13.4% in 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now