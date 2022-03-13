Business Agriculture helped boost GDP growth, but tougher times lie ahead Russian invasion of Ukraine and load-shedding threaten economy B L Premium

Agricultural production is expected to taper off this year after two years of solid growth and significant contributions to GDP.

StatsSA released GDP data this week showing that the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector grew 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 8.3% year on year, after 13.4% in 2020...