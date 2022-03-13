Ukraine invasion puts local food producers in a tough spot as commodity prices surge
Food producers have to try and run efficient volumes through their factories, says Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham
13 March 2022 - 10:20
As the price of wheat, maize, edible oil and fuel surge in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, JSE-listed food producers and grocery retailers face a tough balancing act.
Companies cannot absorb all the sharp price hikes in essential food commodities, but if they pass on rampant price increases to consumers, they run the risk of seeing demand plummet, especially for discretionary items such as biscuits and treats, and could lose customers to rivals, analysts said this week. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now