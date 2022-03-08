Eskom worried about soaring coal and diesel prices
08 March 2022 - 20:03
The escalating cost of diesel was a source of serious concern for Eskom because of the additional cost pressure it was placing on the already cash-strapped utility, its executives told a news media briefing on Tuesday.
Since the weekend Eskom has had to make extensive use of its emergency generation fleet, which includes open-cycle gas turbines that run on diesel, to supplement generation capacity lost due to breakdowns at its fleet of coal-fired power stations and to limit load-shedding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now