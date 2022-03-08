National Eskom worried about soaring coal and diesel prices B L Premium

The escalating cost of diesel was a source of serious concern for Eskom because of the additional cost pressure it was placing on the already cash-strapped utility, its executives told a news media briefing on Tuesday.

Since the weekend Eskom has had to make extensive use of its emergency generation fleet, which includes open-cycle gas turbines that run on diesel, to supplement generation capacity lost due to breakdowns at its fleet of coal-fired power stations and to limit load-shedding...