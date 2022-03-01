Tshwane passes budget after reaching deal with ActionSA

The multiparty government in Tshwane passed the municipality’s adjusted budget on Monday after reaching a concession with ActionSA, which was initially opposed to the budget it called anti-poor.

Political parties in Tshwane were expected to vote last week but the vote was postponed due to objections raised by ActionSA.

The party threatened to vote against the budget tabled by the DA, and accused the DA of ignoring the plight of the poor, including Mamelodi flood victims who need to be relocated, and residents in Hammanskraal who require resolution of the water crisis in the area.

Why ActionSA wanted to vote against the budget

On Monday, ActionSA announced it would vote against the adjusted budget. The party’s national chair, Michael Beaumont, lamented the DA’s decision to significantly reduce the budget.

“The collective impact of the decisions made in the adjustment budget has been a systematic denial of ActionSA budget requests that relate to our pro-poor, pro-business service delivery agenda. As the party with support in all communities, we take our role seriously in ensuring all residents of these municipalities are served by the programmes of government,” said Beaumont.

According to ActionSA:

the DA reduced the Hammanskraal water project by R65m despite agreeing to continue phase 2 of the project;

a R98m proposal for water tankers to serve informal settlements was reduced to R20m and taken from ActionSA’s human settlements portfolio without consultation;

a proposed budget allocation of R44m to relocate informal settlements was reduced to R6m, and

R278m to relocate Mamelodi flood victims had been zeroed out.

DA’s plea to ActionSA

Before the budget meeting on Monday, the DA urged ActionSA to reconsider its position and think about the residents of Tshwane, who stood to lose on service delivery if the adjusted budget failed.

The DA laid the blame squarely on ActionSA, saying its members of the mayoral council failed to influence the adjusted budget and express their demands, despite having the platform to do so.

According to the DA, ActionSA left its demands until the eleventh hour and failed to table alternative suggestions.

Beaumont said the party decided to support the budget “on the basis of important accommodations made at the last minute”.

The agreement includes R20m further funding for the provision of basic services to informal settlements to provide water and sanitation.

“ActionSA is pleased victories have been secured for the residents of Tshwane affected by these critical budget line items. It is regrettable we had to resolve not to support the budget first for our service delivery requirements to be heard,” said Beaumont.

Budget passed in interest of residents

The multiparty government issued a joint statement after the passing of the adjusted budget, pledging its commitment to service delivery.

It said the budget was not passed based on a manifesto of any of the political parties, as this was a joint decision by all parties involved and representing the residents of the city.

“The multiparty coalition will continue to engage in robust discussions and negotiations to ensure the residents of Tshwane are prioritised at all times and are at the centre of decision-making within the city,” the parties said.