Economy Petrol to cost more than R21 a litre for the first time It is small comfort for drivers that the government did not raise fuel taxes in budget

SA motorists’ relief at the government not raising fuel taxes is short-lived. Fuel prices will hit record highs in March, with petrol to cost more than R21 a litre for the first time.

On Wednesday both grades of petrol will rise by R1.46, with 95 unleaded to cost R21.60 and 93 unleaded R21.35 a litre in Gauteng, the department of mineral resources & energy announced at the weekend. At the coast, 95 unleaded will rise to R20.88/l. ..