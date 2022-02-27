Petrol to cost more than R21 a litre for the first time
It is small comfort for drivers that the government did not raise fuel taxes in budget
27 February 2022 - 17:16
SA motorists’ relief at the government not raising fuel taxes is short-lived. Fuel prices will hit record highs in March, with petrol to cost more than R21 a litre for the first time.
On Wednesday both grades of petrol will rise by R1.46, with 95 unleaded to cost R21.60 and 93 unleaded R21.35 a litre in Gauteng, the department of mineral resources & energy announced at the weekend. At the coast, 95 unleaded will rise to R20.88/l. ..
