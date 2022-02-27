Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Spotlight on SA trade balance and factory data SA trade surplus, currency and finances benefit from strong export value of commodity prices in the past 18 months B L Premium

SA’s trade balance and the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) will be top of the list of economic data releases due this week.

First up on Monday will be data on the trade balance for January. In December 2021 the trade surplus narrowed to R30.1bn from R35.8bn in November. From January to December 2021, the cumulative trade surplus amounted to R440.75bn compared with R271.57bn in the matching period in 2020. ..