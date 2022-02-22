State failing to hold miners to account over communities, study shows
Companies are failing to compensate the people affected by their operations, researchers find
22 February 2022 - 23:57
Mines are failing to comply with commitments made to compensate communities affected by their operations and the government is failing to hold them accountable for these failures, reads a report launched on Tuesday.
The research done over two years by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University, Amnesty International SA and affected communities, evaluates the success of social and labour plans (SLPs), in which mining companies must set out how they plan to offset some of the impacts of mining on communities...
