National Tyre makers at tribunal blame soaring raw material prices Increases only appeared to be orchestrated, say major manufacturers in price-fixing case

Tyre manufacturing giants accused of price-fixing for over a decade have attributed seemingly orchestrated price increases to soaring raw material prices at hearings before competition authorities.

In the price-fixing case referred to the Competition Tribunal in August 2010 for adjudication against Apollo Tyres, Goodyear, Continental Tyres, Bridgestone and industry body the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC), testimony by individuals linked to the sale of tyres from 1999 to 2007 have been heard. ..