Opinion ATHOL WILLIAMS: Company that committed ‘terrible crimes’ gets sacred place in heart of business

He is“not asking for us to come clean about our involvement in [the SA Revenue Service] specifically. He’s asking us to come clean about our involvement with Zuma and Moyane and the purpose of the conversations Bain had with them. I interpret that as he wants us to come clean about any involvement in state capture ... ” — John Senior, managing partner Bain & Co SA.

Business Leadership SA (BLSA)’s public defence of its decision to welcome Bain & Co as a member is both tragic and comedic. It is tragic that business leaders in our country have strayed so far from the purpose of business, to serve humanity. A comedy in that the explanations offered are so void of logic or fact as to make them laughable. ..