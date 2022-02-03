National WesBank faces hefty R120m fine if found guilty of collusion B L Premium

The Competition Commission has referred Toyota Financial Services SA (TFS-SA) and FirstRand vehicle finance subsidiary WesBank to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution for alleged anticompetitive behaviour.

The competition authority, which investigates companies for collusion and other anticompetitive market manipulation, has accused the firms of deliberately dividing up the market for vehicle finance and allocating customers selectively among themselves...