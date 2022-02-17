JONNY STEINBERG: From Kimberley to Covid-19, a sad tale of black suffering
17 February 2022 - 14:00
About 140 years ago, from 1882 to 1885, a smallpox epidemic roiled southern Africa. It was another time, I know, but comparing it to Covid-19 is enormously instructive.
Having contained the disease a year earlier, the diamond boom town of Kimberley succumbed to smallpox in November 1883. It started when a group of nine prospective labourers coming from the north arrived ill and feverish at a farm a few miles from town. Kimberley’s civil commissioner appointed a team of six doctors to go immediately to examine them...
