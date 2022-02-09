National Financial services set to pay additional R290m in regulatory fees Industry will fork out a further R548m in proposed premiums to fund the recently introduced deposit insurance scheme B L Premium

SA’s financial services sector would fork out an additional R290m a year to fund the industry’s regulatory system, according to proposals from the National Treasury submitted to parliament.

Total proposed levies of R1.6bn exclude R548m proposed as premiums for the recently introduced deposit insurance scheme, that will provide some cover to depositors in the event of a bank failure...