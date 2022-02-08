Scores of pigs die as swine flu grips Garden Route
An estimated 300 pigs have died since swine flu broke out on the Garden Route more than a week ago.
But officials say this number could be just a drop in the ocean, with a more updated picture expected to be provided later this week as the department of agriculture continues with oversight visits to affected areas...
