National Sustainability of beef industry at stake as foot-and-mouth hits Meat inflation could be subdued as export bans will increase local supplies, eating into producer profits

SA’s beef and the broader red-meat industry, boasting an annual turnover of more than R80bn and responsible for about 500,000 jobs, is on edge after the latest outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which threatens its growth prospects.

Agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza confirmed last month the outbreak of foot-and-mouth was detected in cattle in Mtubatuba in uMkhanyakude District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal...