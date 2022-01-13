POLITICAL YEAR AHEAD: Expect tumult and turmoil
Goings-on in the ruling party are likely to dominate the political landscape in 2022 — there’s a pending leadership battle, possible fallout around the Zondo report, and the perennial faction fighting
13 January 2022 - 05:00
In the first week of 2022 three things happened that set the tone for the year ahead: the National Assembly was ravaged by fire, the Zondo commission released the first part of its report on state capture and the ANC’s leadership battle started in earnest.
There are also hangovers from last year that will inform SA’s politics in 2022. For starters, there are the uneasy coalitions and hung councils that emerged from the November local government elections...
