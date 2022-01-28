State set to appoint experts to probe parliamentary fire damage
The contractors will be given one week to complete an initial assessment of phase 1 of the project
28 January 2022 - 17:18
The department of public works and infrastructure is on the verge of appointing a contractor to assess the damage caused by the devastating fire at parliament earlier in January.
On Friday, acting director-general of the department Imtiaz Fazel told the standing committee on the financial management of parliament that the contract could be awarded as early as “today”. The committee is continuing with its probe into the deficiencies in parliament’s security systems, which could have contributed to the fire...
