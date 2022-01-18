Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Parliament blaze must be thoroughly investigated

Whenever a disaster of the magnitude of the fire in the parliamentary precinct takes place, there is bound to be a search for someone to blame.

And so it was after the fire that gutted the National Assembly and damaged other buildings. Fingers were pointed at the department of public works & infrastructure for negligence, which it has denied. It is far too early to reach any conclusions. What is needed is a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, how it spread and whether the necessary systems were in place to prevent it...