National Warning of fire risk in parliament over a year before blaze in January The BDO report said the ventilation system design and fire protection needed to be reviewed by a fire consultant, and criticised the department of public works for poor project management

A report by business advisory firm BDO, published more than a year before a blaze ripped through parliamentary buildings earlier in January, painted a worrying picture of the non-compliance with fire regulations and inadequate oversight of contractors, leaving the precinct particularly vulnerable to fire.

A fire gutted parliamentary buildings earlier in January causing extensive damage to the national assembly, which is traditionally the venue for the state of the nation address (Sona) and national budget, usually delivered in February...