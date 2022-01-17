Ramaphosa’s call to guard democracy implies reply to Sisulu’s judicial critique

In his first weekly letter of 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa says we “should strengthen our resolve to defend the institutions of our democracy” including the judiciary.

In the letter, Ramaphosa reflects on two events in early January: the burial of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and the blaze at parliament that incurred more than R1bn in damages, necessitating a change in venue for the work of SA's elected representatives.

His letter comes after controversy over an opinion piece written by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu in which she described unnamed black judges as slaves in their master's houses, warns against “the mentally colonised African” who, as leaders or “interpreters of the law” proved “worse than your oppressor” and doubts the veracity of SA's rule of law.

The piece, which appeared in the Independent Newspapers' publication Daily News and online, reads: “We have a neoliberal constitution with foreign inspiration, but who are the interpreters? And where is the African value system of this constitution and the rule of law? If the law does not work for Africans in Africa, then what is the use of the rule of law?”

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, during a public address last week, labelled Sisulu's column an “insult” to the judiciary that crossed the line beyond criticism, and demanded a response in defence of the judiciary. Zondo was adamant judges would persist in their duties, in accordance with their oaths of office.

“People can intimidate, insult us but we will not deviate from doing our job in accordance with our oath of office. If that hurts certain people so be it,” Zondo said.

SOE corruption

Ramaphosa, in an apparent reply issued ten days after Sisulu's piece was published, writes: “We need to protect our constitution, our democratic state and the electoral process from anyone who wants to weaken our democracy and deny the South African people their hard-won freedom.”

In his Monday offering, From The President's Desk, Ramaphosa insists SA's democracy and its institutions must be safeguarded against attacks “whether these efforts take the form of corruption in state-owned enterprises, the subversion of our law enforcement agencies, the sabotage of our economic infrastructure, or attacks on the independence and integrity of our judiciary”.

He reflects on the “investigations into the cause of the fire” at parliament, adding that SA “needs to know what happened”. Ramaphosa claims the blaze “demonstrated how strongly South Africans feel about their democracy” and is an important reminder to “strengthen and defend” it.

Ramaphosa says that soon after the fire Zondo released the first third of the state capture inquiry report with details on the looting of the national airline, government communications budget and the revenue service. The president promises the findings “will help the country to rebuild these institutions” and bring those culpable to book.

“This part of the report paints a deeply disturbing picture of how key institutions of our democracy were compromised and undermined with criminal intent,” he writes.

Strengthen resolve

Ramaphosa, who was the last person to testify at the inquiry's public hearings in August 2021, has come under scrutiny for his leading role in the ANC's deployment committee. Minutes from committee meetings show the party earmarked its preferred candidates for key jobs in the government. Cadre deployment in public service highlights a tenuous distinction between party and state.

“The things that we have read in the Zondo commission report should strengthen our resolve to defend the institutions of our democracy, all the entities of our state and, indeed, our democratic constitutional order,” writes Ramaphosa.

Though the letter excludes any direct mention of Sisulu and her opinion piece, Ramaphosa's mention of guarding democracy against efforts including “attacks on the independence and integrity of our judiciary” is, to date, the closest he has come to publicly weighing in on the debate.

batese@businesslive.co.za