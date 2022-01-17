EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has a duty to defend the constitution
The president has maintained a steely and unforgivable silence on recent events
The battle lines between constitutional democracy and those politicking ahead of the ANC’s 2022 electoral conference are clear.
The daggers were sharpened when tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu made a punching bag of the country’s supreme law. Acting top judge Raymond Zondo (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-01-12-in-a-risky-move-zondo-confronts-sisulu-for-insulting-judges/) felt moved to react to the “insulting” comments about black judges in particular, who were accused of having colonised mindsets. He was right to ensure the assault met forthright defence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.