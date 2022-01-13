National

Bulk carrier’s toxic chemical cargo to be dumped off the West Coast

Operation will be conducted 250km offshore amid strict safety standards, maritime officials say

13 January 2022 - 12:23 Staff Writer
An excavator is lowered into the bulk carrier NS Qingdao to remove its chemical cargo. The remaining cargo is to be dumped 250km offshore. Picture: SA MARITIME SAFETY AUTHORITY
An excavator is lowered into the bulk carrier NS Qingdao to remove its chemical cargo. The remaining cargo is to be dumped 250km offshore. Picture: SA MARITIME SAFETY AUTHORITY

About 1,500 tonnes of chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped off the West Coast, the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Thursday.

The undisclosed chemicals, will be dumped 250km offshore in waters more than 3km deep.

The cargo on aboard the NS Qingdao, which left Durban port in November and started emitting toxic fumes shortly afterwards.

The vessel was later escorted to a safe anchorage off St Helena Bay to ventilate its hatches.

More than 1,000 tonnes of its cargo have been removed and Samsa said it had obtained an emergency permit from the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment to dump the remainder at sea. That is expected to happen by March 15.

Dumping operations would depend on the weather and the “highest levels of safety standards” would be maintained, Samsa said.

“The vessel has no obvious structural damage and she will return to the closest port after the dumping operation is complete and her cargo is stabilised. An investigation will be conducted to determine the reason for the cargo reaction,” Samsa said.

“Structural specialists will conduct an assessment to ensure that the integrity of the vessel is intact before allowing her to sail to her destination.”

The 57,000dwt NS Qingdao was built in 2011 and sails under the Marshall Islands flag. It arrived in Durban from Gwangyang, South Korea, in mid-October and was evacuated about a month later.

TimesLIVE

Polls and pessimism: outlook for Africa in 2022

It looks like more of the same for Africa in 2022, as long-running conflicts drag on, post-coup transitions are delayed and the continent gets set ...
Features
9 hours ago

Houthis seize cargo ship off the coast of Yemen

Houthi spokesperson says ship was carrying military equipment and was engaged in ‘hostile acts’, while Saudis says its cargo was hospital equipment
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
DA plans court case to find out Ramaphosa’s role ...
National
2.
Sisulu has insulted judges, says Zondo
National
3.
Conservation group starts clearing huge amount of ...
National
4.
Civic groups censure Lindiwe Sisulu for ‘attack’ ...
National
5.
SA halts Covid-19 quarantine requirements with ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.