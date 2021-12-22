National

ANC begins paying outstanding salaries

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ruling party had already paid the two months it owes its staff and December salaries will be paid before Christmas

22 December 2021 - 12:54 KGOTHATSO MADISA
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The ANC has paid its staff two of three outstanding monthly salaries, says party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The payments were made on Tuesday, with December's salaries expected to be processed on Wednesday, he added.

The ANC was scrambling to raise about R200m before the end of the year to cover its debts and pay its employees.

“Indeed, ANC staff have been paid for the outstanding months of October and November. We are expecting the December salary will be paid by Wednesday,” Mabe said.

He could not say whether the party had been able to raise the R200m it needed to settle its debt, only saying staff would have all the money owned to them before Christmas.

The ANC has a salary bill of more than R12m. It also owes at least R140m in provident fund debt, as well as recurring PAYE tax debt and undisclosed amounts in medical aid and UIF debts.

“We are hoping that in the near future we will effectively deal with the salaries issue. We must thank the TG [treasurer-general Paul Mashatile], who has been hard at work raising money to ensure staff get paid what is due to them,” Mabe said.

“It is now all hands on deck and we wish our employees a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. We must also thank our staff who have displayed commitment to the ANC, even [though there were constrains at times]. We hope to make the situation better going into the new year.”

One staff member confirmed salaries had started coming in, but said only October wages had reflected so far. They were expecting another notification on Wednesday, followed by one for December later in the week.

TimesLIVE

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Notions of life and death in the ANC

That the subject is on the table at all reveals more than any resolution to the puzzle might — it is not well
Opinion
5 hours ago

Ayanda Dlodlo apologises for tiff over July unrest report with Bheki Cele

The former state security minister has apologised to the ANC for her public spat with the police minister
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s strange mix of democracy and disorder

While the court ruling on Zuma’s parole has been hailed as a constitutional victory, it also comes with fear and loathing
Opinion
5 days ago
