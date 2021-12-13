DA’s Gauteng coalition deals are in place
The party has formed majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni with the help of smaller opposition parties
13 December 2021 - 15:49
Following a month of discussions with opposition parties, the DA has concluded coalition agreements in the Gauteng metros.
The DA has partnered up with ActionSA, IFP, the FF Plus, COPE and the ACDP to form majority governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now