Cape Town says it is ‘pointless’ to stop contentious River Club development
Opponents say authorisation was based on incoherent analysis of heritage-impact assessment undertaken in terms of wrong statutory framework
16 December 2021 - 15:52
The City of Cape Town says a court bid to halt a contentious R4bn mixed-use development which is set to house global e-commerce giant Amazon as an anchor tenant is pointless and moot as construction has started.
The development of the River Club site in Observatory, near the central business district, has in recent months been the subject of conflict between government authorities and some residents with opposing groups representing Khoi and San people...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now