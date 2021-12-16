National Cape Town says it is ‘pointless’ to stop contentious River Club development Opponents say authorisation was based on incoherent analysis of heritage-impact assessment undertaken in terms of wrong statutory framework B L Premium

The City of Cape Town says a court bid to halt a contentious R4bn mixed-use development which is set to house global e-commerce giant Amazon as an anchor tenant is pointless and moot as construction has started.

The development of the River Club site in Observatory, near the central business district, has in recent months been the subject of conflict between government authorities and some residents with opposing groups representing Khoi and San people...